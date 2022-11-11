JUST IN
Total Transport Systems consolidated net profit declines 24.44% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Nikhil Adhesives standalone net profit declines 40.42% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 1.00% to Rs 196.69 crore

Net profit of Nikhil Adhesives declined 40.42% to Rs 4.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 1.00% to Rs 196.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 198.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales196.69198.67 -1 OPM %4.125.92 -PBDT6.8110.49 -35 PBT5.659.50 -41 NP4.237.10 -40

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 08:38 IST

