Nikhil Adhesives standalone net profit declines 40.42% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Nikhil Adhesives declined 40.42% to Rs 4.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 1.00% to Rs 196.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 198.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.196.69198.674.125.926.8110.495.659.504.237.10

