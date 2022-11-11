Pradeep Metals consolidated net profit rises 64.80% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 32.29% to Rs 72.76 croreNet profit of Pradeep Metals rose 64.80% to Rs 8.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 32.29% to Rs 72.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 55.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales72.7655.00 32 OPM %17.8116.05 -PBDT11.898.65 37 PBT9.866.65 48 NP8.245.00 65
