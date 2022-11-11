JUST IN
India Tourism Development Corporation consolidated net profit rises 219.62% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 32.51% to Rs 92.24 crore

Net profit of India Tourism Development Corporation rose 219.62% to Rs 11.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 32.51% to Rs 92.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 69.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales92.2469.61 33 OPM %12.340.86 -PBDT16.573.05 443 PBT14.301.33 975 NP11.893.72 220

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 08:38 IST

