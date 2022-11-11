India Tourism Development Corporation consolidated net profit rises 219.62% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 32.51% to Rs 92.24 crore

Net profit of India Tourism Development Corporation rose 219.62% to Rs 11.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 32.51% to Rs 92.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 69.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.92.2469.6112.340.8616.573.0514.301.3311.893.72

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)