Hariom Pipe Industries standalone net profit rises 8.91% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 16.42% to Rs 122.85 croreNet profit of Hariom Pipe Industries rose 8.91% to Rs 10.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 9.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 16.42% to Rs 122.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 105.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales122.85105.52 16 OPM %15.0312.69 -PBDT16.4813.79 20 PBT14.0511.72 20 NP10.159.32 9
