Hariom Pipe Industries standalone net profit rises 8.91% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 16.42% to Rs 122.85 crore

Net profit of Hariom Pipe Industries rose 8.91% to Rs 10.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 9.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 16.42% to Rs 122.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 105.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.122.85105.5215.0312.6916.4813.7914.0511.7210.159.32

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)