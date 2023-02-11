Fiberweb (India) consolidated net profit declines 54.24% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Fiberweb (India) consolidated net profit declines 47.44% in the September 2022 quarter
Fibe enters into strategic partnership with Narayana Health to offer CareNow, PayLater Loans
JK Paper gains on acquiring majority stake in Horizon Packs and Securipax Packaging
PVR opens 6-screen multiplex at Hinjewadi, Pune
AGI Greenpac spurts as Q3 PAT jumps 81% YoY
-
Sales decline 19.61% to Rs 19.02 croreNet profit of Fiberweb (India) declined 54.24% to Rs 1.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 19.61% to Rs 19.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 23.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales19.0223.66 -20 OPM %14.6722.61 -PBDT2.745.85 -53 PBT2.204.46 -51 NP1.513.30 -54
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU