Fiberweb (India) consolidated net profit declines 54.24% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 19.61% to Rs 19.02 crore

Net profit of Fiberweb (India) declined 54.24% to Rs 1.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 19.61% to Rs 19.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 23.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales19.0223.66 -20 OPM %14.6722.61 -PBDT2.745.85 -53 PBT2.204.46 -51 NP1.513.30 -54

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, February 11 2023. 07:35 IST

