Amines & Plasticizers consolidated net profit rises 36.67% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 12.60% to Rs 160.63 croreNet profit of Amines & Plasticizers rose 36.67% to Rs 4.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 12.60% to Rs 160.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 142.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales160.63142.66 13 OPM %5.735.18 -PBDT7.666.29 22 PBT6.455.09 27 NP4.923.60 37
