Amines & Plasticizers consolidated net profit rises 36.67% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 12.60% to Rs 160.63 crore

Net profit of Amines & Plasticizers rose 36.67% to Rs 4.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 12.60% to Rs 160.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 142.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.160.63142.665.735.187.666.296.455.094.923.60

