Vindhya Telelinks consolidated net profit declines 17.72% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of Vindhya Telelinks declined 17.72% to Rs 28.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 34.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 111.22% to Rs 638.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 302.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.638.27302.189.0711.9242.5252.1737.9547.2128.2834.37

