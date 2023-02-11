Vindhya Telelinks consolidated net profit declines 17.72% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 111.22% to Rs 638.27 croreNet profit of Vindhya Telelinks declined 17.72% to Rs 28.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 34.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 111.22% to Rs 638.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 302.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales638.27302.18 111 OPM %9.0711.92 -PBDT42.5252.17 -18 PBT37.9547.21 -20 NP28.2834.37 -18
