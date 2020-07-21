Nimbus Projects reports consolidated net profit of Rs 36.22 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 174.19% to Rs 1.70 croreNet profit of Nimbus Projects reported to Rs 36.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 15.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 174.19% to Rs 1.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 22.19 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 21.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 104.52% to Rs 9.51 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1.700.62 174 9.514.65 105 OPM %189.41-2256.45 --59.31-362.80 - PBDT36.27-15.13 LP 23.47-21.17 LP PBT36.17-15.25 LP 23.08-21.63 LP NP36.22-15.15 LP 22.19-21.76 LP
