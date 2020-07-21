JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Indo Amines consolidated net profit declines 74.21% in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Nimbus Projects reports consolidated net profit of Rs 36.22 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 174.19% to Rs 1.70 crore

Net profit of Nimbus Projects reported to Rs 36.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 15.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 174.19% to Rs 1.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 22.19 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 21.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 104.52% to Rs 9.51 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1.700.62 174 9.514.65 105 OPM %189.41-2256.45 --59.31-362.80 - PBDT36.27-15.13 LP 23.47-21.17 LP PBT36.17-15.25 LP 23.08-21.63 LP NP36.22-15.15 LP 22.19-21.76 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, July 21 2020. 07:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU