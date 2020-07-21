Siddha Ventures reports standalone net loss of Rs 19.55 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Siddha Ventures reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Siddha Ventures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Siddha doctor from TN claims to have invented cure for Coronavirus
Dr Elchuri Raja Ranjith launched Siddha Nagarjuna Ayurveda Pharmacy online store
SVP Global Ventures consolidated net profit rises 110.92% in the December 2019 quarter
-
Sales rise 135.29% to Rs 0.40 croreNet Loss of Siddha Ventures reported to Rs 19.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 135.29% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.70 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 135.29% to Rs 0.40 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.400.17 135 0.400.17 135 OPM %-4892.50-247.06 --180.00-47.06 - PBDT-19.55-0.42 -4555 -0.70-0.08 -775 PBT-19.55-0.42 -4555 -0.70-0.08 -775 NP-19.55-0.40 -4788 -0.70-0.06 -1067
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU