Wipro and Quaternion partner to launch Standard Initial Margin Model (SIMM) Solution

Wipro announced a partnership with industry-leading Standard Initial Margin Model (SIMM) vendor, Quaternion Risk Management. As part of the collaboration, Wipro will offer SIMM-in-a-box to financial institutions covered under Uncleared Margin Rules (UMR).

The offering will allow financial institutions to calculate trade sensitivities, generate CRIF (Common Risk Interchange Format) file and calculate initial margin in-house.

The solution simplifies compliance procedures by including back testing, benchmarking and preparing documentation required for regulatory approval. It also offers independent model validation of a firm's own internal SIMM solution, AANA (Aggregate Average Notional Amount) calculation, and Initial Margin exchange threshold calculation/simulation. The partnership aims to provide cost efficiencies and seamless integration with clients' internal systems, while maintaining full control over sensitive trade information.

