Niraj Cement Structurals standalone net profit declines 2.33% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Board of Niraj Cement Structurals approves allotment of 2.15 cr convertible warrants
Sagar Cement tumbles after February business update
Cement industry to see successive decline in demand in FY21: Ind-Ra
ACC slips after weak Q4 numbers
Ultratech Cement firms up after Q3 PAT jumps 79% to Rs 712 cr
-
Sales rise 1.44% to Rs 43.82 croreNet profit of Niraj Cement Structurals declined 2.33% to Rs 0.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 1.44% to Rs 43.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 43.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 27.42% to Rs 1.58 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 13.07% to Rs 123.63 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 109.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales43.8243.20 1 123.63109.34 13 OPM %4.450.32 -3.781.14 - PBDT1.900.80 138 4.851.97 146 PBT1.590.03 5200 3.420.53 545 NP0.840.86 -2 1.581.24 27
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU