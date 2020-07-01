Niraj Cement Structurals standalone net profit declines 2.33% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 1.44% to Rs 43.82 crore

Net profit of Niraj Cement Structurals declined 2.33% to Rs 0.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 1.44% to Rs 43.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 43.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 27.42% to Rs 1.58 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 13.07% to Rs 123.63 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 109.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

43.8243.20123.63109.344.450.323.781.141.900.804.851.971.590.033.420.530.840.861.581.24

