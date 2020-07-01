Flora Textiles reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.13 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Flora Textiles reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Seasons Textiles reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.58 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Shalimar Productions reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.13 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Kakatiya Textiles reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.31 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Alstone Textiles (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.17 crore in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales rise 28.57% to Rs 0.09 croreNet Loss of Flora Textiles reported to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 28.57% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.52 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 21.43% to Rs 0.34 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.090.07 29 0.340.28 21 OPM %33.33-171.43 -14.71-32.14 - PBDT-0.09-0.16 44 -0.44-0.48 8 PBT-0.10-0.17 41 -0.49-0.52 6 NP-0.13-0.17 24 -0.52-0.52 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU