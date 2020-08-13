Nitco reports consolidated net loss of Rs 36.46 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 83.17% to Rs 23.50 croreNet Loss of Nitco reported to Rs 36.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 13.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 83.17% to Rs 23.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 139.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales23.50139.66 -83 OPM %-67.66-2.85 -PBDT-27.01-5.19 -420 PBT-36.46-14.87 -145 NP-36.46-13.74 -165
