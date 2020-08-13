Quadrant Televentures reports standalone net loss of Rs 32.82 crore in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 25.52% to Rs 81.23 crore

Net Loss of Quadrant Televentures reported to Rs 32.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 31.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 25.52% to Rs 81.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 109.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales81.23109.07 -26 OPM %2.30-0.18 -PBDT-25.60-23.82 -7 PBT-32.82-31.70 -4 NP-32.82-31.70 -4

First Published: Thu, August 13 2020. 13:57 IST

