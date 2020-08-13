Western India Plywoods reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.40 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 51.85% to Rs 10.67 croreNet loss of Western India Plywoods reported to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 51.85% to Rs 10.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 22.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales10.6722.16 -52 OPM %2.066.72 -PBDT-0.081.08 PL PBT-0.550.53 PL NP-0.400.40 PL
