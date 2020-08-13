Punjab Communications reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.64 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Punjab Communications reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.06 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Central Depository Services (India) consolidated net profit declines 14.78% in the March 2020 quarter
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank standalone net profit declines 42.16% in the June 2020 quarter
Central Bank of India consolidated net profit rises 21.05% in the June 2020 quarter
IndusInd Bank consolidated net profit declines 64.37% in the June 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 64.18% to Rs 2.88 croreNet Loss of Punjab Communications reported to Rs 3.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 2.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 64.18% to Rs 2.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 8.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales2.888.04 -64 OPM %-196.18-55.72 -PBDT-3.53-2.41 -46 PBT-3.64-2.54 -43 NP-3.64-2.54 -43
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU