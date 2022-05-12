Power stocks edge lower

Power stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Power index decreasing 140.83 points or 3.13% at 4354 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 5.74%), Adani Power Ltd (down 4.99%),JSW Energy Ltd (down 4.42%),Adani Transmission Ltd (down 3.7%),Torrent Power Ltd (down 3.36%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (down 2.67%), Tata Power Company Ltd (down 2.3%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 1.9%), Siemens Ltd (down 1.79%), and NTPC Ltd (down 1.54%).

On the other hand, NHPC Ltd (up 1.47%), turned up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 989.39 or 1.83% at 53099.

The Nifty 50 index was down 304.95 points or 1.89% at 15862.15.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 478.69 points or 1.88% at 25017.23.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 177.53 points or 2.27% at 7654.51.

On BSE,687 shares were trading in green, 2591 were trading in red and 86 were unchanged.

