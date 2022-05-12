Consumer Durables stocks slide

Consumer Durables stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index decreasing 1151.26 points or 3.1% at 36019.61 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (down 4.81%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (down 4.73%),Amber Enterprises India Ltd (down 3.65%),Voltas Ltd (down 3.62%),Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (down 3.39%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Titan Company Ltd (down 3.21%), Vaibhav Global Ltd (down 2.22%), Havells India Ltd (down 2.07%), Rajesh Exports Ltd (down 1.22%), and Bajaj Electricals Ltd (down 1.15%).

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 989.39 or 1.83% at 53099.

The Nifty 50 index was down 304.95 points or 1.89% at 15862.15.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 478.69 points or 1.88% at 25017.23.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 177.53 points or 2.27% at 7654.51.

On BSE,687 shares were trading in green, 2591 were trading in red and 86 were unchanged.

