Kesar Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 25.46 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 32.56% to Rs 62.41 croreNet Loss of Kesar Enterprises reported to Rs 25.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 22.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 32.56% to Rs 62.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 47.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales62.4147.08 33 OPM %-24.82-27.25 -PBDT-21.05-19.03 -11 PBT-25.46-22.57 -13 NP-25.46-22.57 -13
