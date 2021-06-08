Utilties stocks edge higher

Utilties stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Utilities index increasing 20.23 points or 0.78% at 2598.09 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Adani Power Ltd (up 9.77%), Rattanindia Power Ltd (up 5.56%),SJVN Ltd (up 5.29%),Reliance Power Ltd (up 4.29%),Torrent Power Ltd (up 3.28%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (up 3.27%), Tata Power Company Ltd (up 2.65%), Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd (up 2.21%), NHPC Ltd (up 2.08%), and JSW Energy Ltd (up 1.96%).

On the other hand, Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd (down 2.47%), GAIL (India) Ltd (down 1.54%), and NLC India Ltd (down 1.46%) turned lower.

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 124.75 or 0.24% at 52203.76.

The Nifty 50 index was down 40.6 points or 0.26% at 15711.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 15.8 points or 0.06% at 24581.57.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 11.87 points or 0.15% at 7775.1.

On BSE,1461 shares were trading in green, 1112 were trading in red and 101 were unchanged.

