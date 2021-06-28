Banco Products (India) Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Palred Technologies Ltd, Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd, Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd and Superhouse Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 28 June 2021.

Banco Products (India) Ltd tumbled 14.42% to Rs 164.65 at 14:34 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.76 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 54984 shares in the past one month.

Palred Technologies Ltd crashed 9.99% to Rs 135.6. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6163 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11424 shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd lost 7.87% to Rs 80.75. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 59.81 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27508 shares in the past one month.

Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd slipped 7.35% to Rs 237. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 33435 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13459 shares in the past one month.

Superhouse Ltd corrected 6.80% to Rs 157.05. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 27753 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15659 shares in the past one month.

