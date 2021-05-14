Utilties shares fall

Utilties stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Utilities index falling 46.6 points or 1.96% at 2328.26 at 13:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Adani Transmission Ltd (down 5%), Indian Energy Exchange Ltd (down 4.99%),GAIL (India) Ltd (down 4.44%),JSW Energy Ltd (down 3.83%),Tata Power Company Ltd (down 3.75%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were NLC India Ltd (down 2.98%), Mahanagar Gas Ltd (down 2.95%), Rattanindia Power Ltd (down 2.76%), Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (down 2.71%), and Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (down 2.53%).

On the other hand, BF Utilities Ltd (up 5.2%), PTC India Ltd (up 4.42%), and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 1.17%) moved up.

At 13:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 13.51 or 0.03% at 48677.29.

The Nifty 50 index was down 22.75 points or 0.15% at 14673.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 197.54 points or 0.88% at 22268.74.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 80.35 points or 1.12% at 7072.61.

On BSE,1333 shares were trading in green, 1643 were trading in red and 157 were unchanged.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)