NMDC Ltd extends winning spree

NMDC Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 170.6, up 0.21% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.24% on the day, quoting at 18009.4. The Sensex is at 60375.82, down 0.39%. NMDC Ltd has gained around 11.47% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which NMDC Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 8.47% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6606.1, up 0.76% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 49.68 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 115.97 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 171.35, up 0.35% on the day. NMDC Ltd is up 22.6% in last one year as compared to a 22.65% jump in NIFTY and a 55.26% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 4.79 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

