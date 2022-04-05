TV18 Broadcast Ltd jumps around 1%

TV18 Broadcast Ltd is quoting at Rs 80.8, up 1.06% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 186.52% in last one year as compared to a 22.65% jump in NIFTY and a 61.23% jump in the Nifty Media.

TV18 Broadcast Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 80.8, up 1.06% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.24% on the day, quoting at 18009.4. The Sensex is at 60375.82, down 0.39%. TV18 Broadcast Ltd has gained around 39.43% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which TV18 Broadcast Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 23.87% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2454.65, up 0.31% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 221.58 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 219.29 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 74.72 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

