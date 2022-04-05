United Breweries Ltd gains 1.58%

United Breweries Ltd is quoting at Rs 1547.5, up 1.58% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 39.42% in last one year as compared to a 22.65% gain in NIFTY and a 8.76% gain in the Nifty FMCG.

United Breweries Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1547.5, up 1.58% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.24% on the day, quoting at 18009.4. The Sensex is at 60375.82, down 0.39%. United Breweries Ltd has added around 18.92% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which United Breweries Ltd is a constituent, has added around 11.87% in last one month and is currently quoting at 37191.75, up 1.24% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.02 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.54 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1555.5, up 1.93% on the day. United Breweries Ltd is up 39.42% in last one year as compared to a 22.65% gain in NIFTY and a 8.76% gain in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 118.88 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

