NMDC Ltd Spurts 7.08%, S&P BSE Metal index Gains 3.24%

NMDC Ltd has added 36.36% over last one month compared to 25.6% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 0.18% drop in the SENSEX

NMDC Ltd gained 7.08% today to trade at Rs 198. The S&P BSE Metal index is up 3.24% to quote at 20292.31. The index is up 25.6 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd increased 4.14% and Steel Authority of India Ltd added 3.81% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went up 234.28 % over last one year compared to the 56.44% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

NMDC Ltd has added 36.36% over last one month compared to 25.6% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 0.18% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 3.23 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 7.25 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 198.3 on 10 May 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 69.9 on 12 May 2020.

