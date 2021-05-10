Maruti Suzuki extends factory shutdown till May 16

The car major said that the maintenance shutdown is being extended till the 16 May 2021 due to the current pandemic situation.

The auto maker said that some activities would continue in the plants.

"The company has been informed that Suzuki Motor Gujarat has taken the same decision, it added.

In the last week of April 2021, the car major had advanced its bi-annual maintenance shutdown to 1st May through 9th May from earlier plan of June.

"As part of the car manufacturing process, Maruti Suzuki uses a small amount of oxygen in its factories while relatively much larger quantities are used by the manufacturers of components. In the current situation, the company believes that all available oxygen should be used to save lives," it said.

Maruti Suzuki India is engaged in the manufacture, purchase and sale of motor vehicles, components and spare parts (automobiles).

The car major reported 9.7% decline in net profit to Rs 1,166.10 crore on 33.6% increase in net sales to Rs 22,958.60 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.

The scrip shed 0.04% to currently trade at Rs 6699.90 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)