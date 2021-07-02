NMDC offtake jumps 28% YoY in June

The state-owned miner's iron ore production climbed 18.25% to 2.98 million tonnes (MT) in June 2021 from 2.52 MT in June 2020.

NMDC's iron ore sales jumped 28.23% to 3.18 MT in June 2021 from 2.48 MT in June 2020.

NMDC is India's single largest iron ore producer, presently producing about 35 million tonnes of iron ore from 3 fully mechanized mines, two located in Chhattisgarh and one in Karnataka. As on 31 March 2021, the Government of India held 68.29% stake in the company.

On a consolidated basis, NMDC's net profit surged 717.15% to Rs 2,835.54 crore on 114.83% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 6,847.57 crore in Q4 March 2021 over Q4 March 2020.

Shares of NMDC were up 0.46% at Rs 185.30 on BSE.

