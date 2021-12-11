Endurance Technologies commences commercial production at new plant in Waluj

-
Endurance Technologies announced the commencement of commercial production at the Company's new plant situated at E-7 1, MIDC Industrial Area, Waluj, Aurangabad 431136, Maharashtra, from today i.e. 11 December, 2021.
The plant set up to manufacture braking systems will cater to the company's OEM customers.
Description of braking systems initially planned to be produced along with quantities (current annual quantity), is as follows:
Disc Brake Assembly for two wheelers - 18,00,000 units Rotary discs - 24,00,000 units
Volumes of the both, disc brake assembly and rotary discs, will gradually be ramped up to 36,00,000 units / annum respectively, over a period of time.
