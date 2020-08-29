Norben Tea & Exports reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.34 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 31.36% to Rs 1.55 crore

Net profit of Norben Tea & Exports reported to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2020. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 31.36% to Rs 1.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.1.551.1835.4818.640.440.080.3400.340

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)