Norben Tea & Exports reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.34 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 31.36% to Rs 1.55 crore

Net profit of Norben Tea & Exports reported to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2020. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 31.36% to Rs 1.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1.551.18 31 OPM %35.4818.64 -PBDT0.440.08 450 PBT0.340 0 NP0.340 0

First Published: Sat, August 29 2020. 14:31 IST

