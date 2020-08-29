Norben Tea & Exports reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.34 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 31.36% to Rs 1.55 croreNet profit of Norben Tea & Exports reported to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2020. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 31.36% to Rs 1.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1.551.18 31 OPM %35.4818.64 -PBDT0.440.08 450 PBT0.340 0 NP0.340 0
