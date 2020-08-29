Blue Pearl Texspin reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 75.00% to Rs 0.03 croreBlue Pearl Texspin reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 75.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.030.12 -75 OPM %08.33 -PBDT00.01 -100 PBT00.01 -100 NP00.01 -100
