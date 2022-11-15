North Eastern Publishing & Advertising Co reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.73 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
North Eastern Carrying Corporation standalone net profit rises 35.96% in the September 2022 quarter
Pressman Advertising standalone net profit rises 28.32% in the September 2022 quarter
Outdoor Advertising Industry gets a festival boost
TV18 Broadcast slips after Q2 PAT tumbles 96% YoY to Rs 5.69 cr
Best Eastern Hotels standalone net profit declines 66.67% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 28600.00% to Rs 2.87 croreNet profit of North Eastern Publishing & Advertising Co reported to Rs 2.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 28600.00% to Rs 2.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales2.870.01 28600 OPM %95.12-1100.00 -PBDT2.73-0.11 LP PBT2.73-0.11 LP NP2.73-0.11 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU