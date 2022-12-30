RIL, Eicher Motors, Elin Electronics in focus

Reliance Industries (RIL): Reliance Consumer Products (RCPL), the FMCG arm and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL) will acquire 51% controlling stake in Lotus Chocolate Company, for Rs 74 crore, and make an open offer to acquire upto 26%. RRVL is a subsidiary of RIL.

Reliance Jio announced the launch of its True 5G services in Indore and Bhopal. With the launch, Reliance Jio has become the first and the only operator in MP to launch 5G services in the city of Indore and Bhopal. Reliance Jio Infocomm is a subsidiary of RIL.

Eicher Motors: Eicher Motors' board of directors has approved an investment of 50 million euros that translates to a close to 10.35% equity stake in Stark Future S.L. (Stark Future). Stark Future is a European electric motorcycle manufacturer.

Elin Electronics: Shares of the company will list on the bourses today. The issue price is Rs 247 per share.

Supreme Petrochem: The company has completed EPS Production Facility Revamp Programme/ Commissioning Trials at its Plant situated at Manali New Town, Chennai, Tamil Nadu on 28 December 2022.

Satin Creditcare Network: The company received the second tranche of about Rs. 25 crore, against conversion of 41.02 lakh fully convertible warrants from Florintree Ventures LLP (entity belonging to Non-Promoter Group).

H.G. Infra Engineering: H.G. Infra Engineering has received the Letter of Award (LOA) from National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for the project in the state of Haryana.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)