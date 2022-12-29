KFin Technologies, Tata Power, Godrej Properties in focus

KFin Technologies: Shares of the company will debut on the bourses today. The issue price is Rs 366 per share.

Tata Power: Tata Power Renewable Energy (TPREL), a subsidiary of Tata Power has received the Letter of Award (LoA) from Tata Power Delhi Distribution (Tata Power -DDL), a joint venture of Tata Power and the Govt. of NCT of Delhi, for setting up a 255 MW hybrid (wind and solar) power project in Karnataka. The project will be commissioned within 24 months from the PPA execution date.

Tata Steel: Tata Steel has acquired 1.15 crore equity shares at an issue price of Rs 12.81 per share of Tata Steel Advanced Materials (TSAML), for an amount aggregating to approximately Rs 14.80 crore. On completion of the acquisition, TSAML will continue to be a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.

Godrej Properties: The real estate developer announced that it has acquired approximately 9 acres of land in Gurugram, Haryana through an outright purchase. This project will offer approximately 1.6 million square feet of premium residential development with exceptional lifestyle amenities.

Ashoka Buildcon: The company had submitted its bid to the Madhya Pradesh PoorvKshetra Vidyut Vitaran Company Ltd. (MPPKVVCL) ('Authority'). The Company has received Notifications of Award from the Authority. The aggregate accepted Bid Project Cost for the Projects is Rs.754.57 crore.

Kanoria Chemicals & Industries: Commercial production of the Phenolic Resin Plant at Ankleshwar, Gujarat with 6500 MTPA capacity, will commence from 1 January 2023.

Spandana Sphoorty Financial: The board of directors of the company has approved the transfer of stressed loan portfolio including written off loans of Rs.323.08 crore outstanding as on 30 September 2022 to an Asset Reconstruction Company pursuant to Swiss Challenge Method for a consideration of Rs.95 crore.

