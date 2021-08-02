NTPC, Britannia Industries, Tata Motors in focus

NTPC reported 18% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,411.56 crore on a 14.1% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 29,888.02 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.

Britannia Industries posted a 7% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 389.55 crore on a 10.3% rise in net sales to Rs 3,352 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q4 FY21.

Tata Motors sales in the domestic & international market for July 2021 stood at 54,119 vehicles, compared to 27,711 units during July 2020.

Hero MotoCorp sold 454,398 units of two-wheelers in July 2021 from 5,20,104 units in July 2020.

UPL posted a 23% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 678 crore on a 9% rise in revenue to Rs 8,515 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.

PI Industries' consolidated net profit rose 28.7% to Rs 187.20 crore on a 12.6% increase in net sales to Rs 1,193.80 crore in Q1 June 2021 (Q1 FY22) over Q1 June 2020 (Q1 FY21).

Bandhan Bank's standalone net profit dropped 32.1% to Rs 373.08 crore on a 15.8% rise in total income to Rs 3,943.37 crore in Q1 June 2021 over Q1 June 2020.

Nazara Technologies' consolidated net profit stood at Rs 13.50 crore in Q1 June 2021 (Q1 FY22) as compared to a net loss of Rs 21.70 crore in Q1 June 2020 (Q1 FY21). Consolidated net sales soared 45% to Rs 131.20 crore in Q1 FY22 from Rs 90.50 crore in Q1 FY21.

On a consolidated basis, BHEL reported a net loss of Rs 447.48 crore in Q1 FY22, lower than net loss of Rs 892.83 crore registered in Q1 FY21. Total revenue from operations jumped 45.7% to Rs 2,901.32 crore in Q1 FY22 from Rs 1,990.90 crore posted in Q1 FY21.

Finolex Industries' consolidated net profit surged 156.6% to Rs 145.52 crore on a 71.8% jump in net sales to Rs 965.72 crore in Q1 June 2021 (Q1 FY22) over Q1 June 2020 (Q1 FY21).

Relaxo Footwears reported 27.8% rise in net profit to Rs 30.96 crore in Q1 FY22 from Rs 24.22 crore in Q1 FY21. Revenue from operations increased by 36.7% YoY to Rs 497.13 crore during the quarter.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)