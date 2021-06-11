Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd, Adani Power Ltd, Majesco Ltd and Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 11 June 2021.

Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd crashed 6.26% to Rs 26.95 at 14:49 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 15.17 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.75 lakh shares in the past one month.

Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd tumbled 5.33% to Rs 996.4. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 10647 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7356 shares in the past one month.

Adani Power Ltd lost 4.97% to Rs 148.05. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 50.01 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 61.73 lakh shares in the past one month.

Majesco Ltd slipped 4.97% to Rs 106.2. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.74 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 81029 shares in the past one month.

Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd pared 4.09% to Rs 186.4. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.35 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.3 lakh shares in the past one month.

