NTPC commissions third part capacity of 42.5 MW of 100 MW Ramagundam Floating Solar PV Project

NTPC announced that successful commissioning of third part capacity of 42.5 MW of 100 MW Ramagundam Floating Solar PV Project at Ramagundam, Telangana with effect from 24 March 2022.

With this, standalone installed and commercial capacity of NTPC has become 54494.68 MW.

Further, group installed and commercial capacity of NTPC has become 68609.68 and 67949.68 MW respectively.

