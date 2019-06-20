Suzlon Energy soars on fresh buying support

Energy soared 19.40% to Rs 4 at 14:43 IST on the BSE on that the company's lenders will meet tomorrow to decide on the debt restructuring proposal for the firm.

Meanwhile, the S&P was up by 346.06 points, or 0.88% to 39,458.80.

On the BSE, 65.02 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 47.85 lakh shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 4.20 and a low of Rs 3.02 so far during the day. It hit a 52-week high of Rs 8.69 on 25 July 2018 and a 52-week low of Rs 2.70 on 5 February 2019.

On a consolidated basis, Energy reported net loss of Rs 292.60 crore in Q4 March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 466.20 crore in Q4 March 2018. Net sales declined 34.37% to Rs 1421.19 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018.

