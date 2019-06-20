Suzlon Energy soars on fresh buying support

Suzlon Energy soared 19.40% to Rs 4 at 14:43 IST on the BSE on media reports that the company's lenders will meet tomorrow to decide on the debt restructuring proposal for the firm.
Meanwhile, the S&P BSE Sensex was up by 346.06 points, or 0.88% to 39,458.80.
On the BSE, 65.02 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 47.85 lakh shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 4.20 and a low of Rs 3.02 so far during the day. It hit a 52-week high of Rs 8.69 on 25 July 2018 and a 52-week low of Rs 2.70 on 5 February 2019.
On a consolidated basis, wind turbine maker Suzlon Energy reported net loss of Rs 292.60 crore in Q4 March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 466.20 crore in Q4 March 2018. Net sales declined 34.37% to Rs 1421.19 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU