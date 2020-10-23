NTPC Ltd rises for third straight session

NTPC Ltd is quoting at Rs 86, up 1.59% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 28.45% in last one year as compared to a 3.21% jump in NIFTY and a 7.49% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

NTPC Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 86, up 1.59% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.49% on the day, quoting at 11954.6. The Sensex is at 40768.01, up 0.52%. NTPC Ltd has gained around 4.05% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which NTPC Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 2.48% in last one month and is currently quoting at 14789.45, up 0.81% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 252.04 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 204.12 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 86.3, up 1.29% on the day. NTPC Ltd is down 28.45% in last one year as compared to a 3.21% jump in NIFTY and a 7.49% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 8.04 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)