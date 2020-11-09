IDFC First Bank Ltd up for fifth session

IDFC First Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 32.05, up 1.26% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 24.68% in last one year as compared to a 4.04% spurt in NIFTY and a 12.37% spurt in the Nifty Bank.

IDFC First Bank Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 32.05, up 1.26% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.07% on the day, quoting at 12394.2. The Sensex is at 42362.73, up 1.12%. IDFC First Bank Ltd has risen around 2.89% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which IDFC First Bank Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 14.99% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26798.95, up 1.75% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 130.32 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 224.61 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 32.05, up 1.26% on the day. IDFC First Bank Ltd is down 24.68% in last one year as compared to a 4.04% spurt in NIFTY and a 12.37% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)