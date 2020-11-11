NTPC Ltd soars 1.75%, up for fifth straight session

NTPC Ltd is quoting at Rs 93.1, up 1.75% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 21.3% in last one year as compared to a 6.76% spurt in NIFTY and a 1.35% spurt in the Nifty Energy.

NTPC Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 93.1, up 1.75% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.08% on the day, quoting at 12641.05. The Sensex is at 43249.35, down 0.07%. NTPC Ltd has risen around 12.51% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which NTPC Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 6.73% in last one month and is currently quoting at 15713.05, up 0.22% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 325.63 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 404.96 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 92.7, up 1.98% on the day. NTPC Ltd is down 21.3% in last one year as compared to a 6.76% spurt in NIFTY and a 1.35% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 8.13 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

