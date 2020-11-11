Hindustan Composites Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Keynote Financial Services Ltd, XPRO India Ltd, Williamson Magor & Company Ltd and Viji Finance Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 11 November 2020.

Hindustan Composites Ltd spiked 19.98% to Rs 221.55 at 12:05 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 17410 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 643 shares in the past one month.

Keynote Financial Services Ltd soared 9.97% to Rs 61.75. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4752 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 618 shares in the past one month.

XPRO India Ltd surged 9.96% to Rs 28.7. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 30413 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 618 shares in the past one month.

Williamson Magor & Company Ltd rose 9.93% to Rs 16.6. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 185 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 427 shares in the past one month.

Viji Finance Ltd gained 8.89% to Rs 0.49. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7328 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3193 shares in the past one month.

