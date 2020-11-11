Hindustan Composites Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

-
ALSO READ
Williamson Magor & Company consolidated net profit rises 264.82% in the September 2020 quarter
Williamson Magor & Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.42 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Williamson Magor & Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.22 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Williamson Magor & Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 141.50 crore in the March 2020 quarter
KIOCL Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
-
Keynote Financial Services Ltd, XPRO India Ltd, Williamson Magor & Company Ltd and Viji Finance Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 11 November 2020.
Keynote Financial Services Ltd, XPRO India Ltd, Williamson Magor & Company Ltd and Viji Finance Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 11 November 2020.
Hindustan Composites Ltd spiked 19.98% to Rs 221.55 at 12:05 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 17410 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 643 shares in the past one month.
Keynote Financial Services Ltd soared 9.97% to Rs 61.75. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4752 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 618 shares in the past one month.
XPRO India Ltd surged 9.96% to Rs 28.7. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 30413 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 618 shares in the past one month.
Williamson Magor & Company Ltd rose 9.93% to Rs 16.6. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 185 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 427 shares in the past one month.
Viji Finance Ltd gained 8.89% to Rs 0.49. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7328 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3193 shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU