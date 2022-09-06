NTPC Ltd spurts 1.95%, up for third straight session

NTPC Ltd is quoting at Rs 167.7, up 1.95% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 44.76% in last one year as compared to a 1.96% jump in NIFTY and a 33.06% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

NTPC Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 167.7, up 1.95% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.21% on the day, quoting at 17702.8. The Sensex is at 59394.74, up 0.25%. NTPC Ltd has gained around 5.21% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which NTPC Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 4.21% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27531.7, up 1.17% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 145.79 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 162.48 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 168.4, up 2% on the day. NTPC Ltd is up 44.76% in last one year as compared to a 1.96% jump in NIFTY and a 33.06% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 9.57 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

