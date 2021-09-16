NTPC Ltd up for five straight sessions

NTPC Ltd is quoting at Rs 124.4, up 0.16% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 40.33% in last one year as compared to a 52.69% gain in NIFTY and a 37.87% gain in the Nifty Energy.

NTPC Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 124.4, up 0.16% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.37% on the day, quoting at 17584.15. The Sensex is at 59003.98, up 0.48%. NTPC Ltd has added around 5.96% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which NTPC Ltd is a constituent, has added around 9.67% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21350.65, up 1.31% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 103.74 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 107.2 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 124.25, down 0.08% on the day. NTPC Ltd is up 40.33% in last one year as compared to a 52.69% gain in NIFTY and a 37.87% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 8.08 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)