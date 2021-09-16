Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd spurts 0.35%, rises for fifth straight session

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is quoting at Rs 128.9, up 0.35% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 76.21% in last one year as compared to a 52.69% jump in NIFTY and a 37.87% jump in the Nifty Energy.

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 128.9, up 0.35% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.37% on the day, quoting at 17584.15. The Sensex is at 59003.98, up 0.48%. Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd has gained around 13.22% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 9.67% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21350.65, up 1.31% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 158.62 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 160.51 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 129.1, up 0.08% on the day. Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is up 76.21% in last one year as compared to a 52.69% jump in NIFTY and a 37.87% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 11.55 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

