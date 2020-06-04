Healthcare Global Enterprises signs investment agreement with Aceso Company, Singapore

Healthcare Global Enterprises has signed an Investment Agreement (Agreement) by and between Aceso Company, Singapore (Investor) and Dr. B.

S. Ajaikumar, (Promoter) on 04 June 2020.

As per the Agreement, the Investor shall, subject to, amongst other conditions, the approval of the shareholders of the Company, and other applicable law, subscribe to 2,95,16,260 Equity Shares and 18,560,663 warrants (convertible to equal number of equity shares) of the Company, in tranches, at Rs 130 per equity share, aggregating to Rs 625 crore.

The Company has also received the Public Announcement from JM Financial, Manager to the Open Offer made by the Investor for the acquisition of up to 32,613,192 fully paid-up equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each (Equity Shares) from the Public Shareholders of the Company, representing 26% of the Expanded Voting Share Capital, at a price of Rs 130/- per Equity Share (the Offer Price) aggregating to total consideration of Rs 4,239,714,960 payable in cash.

