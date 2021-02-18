Auto stocks soften

Auto stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Auto index decreasing 286.61 points or 1.16% at 24476.38 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (down 3.26%), Balkrishna Industries Ltd (down 2.81%),Hero MotoCorp Ltd (down 1.96%),Ashok Leyland Ltd (down 1.93%),Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (down 1.9%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Tata Motors Ltd (down 1.42%), Bajaj Auto Ltd (down 1.17%), TVS Motor Company Ltd (down 0.99%), Eicher Motors Ltd (down 0.98%), and Escorts Ltd (down 0.88%).

On the other hand, MRF Ltd (up 0.15%), Exide Industries Ltd (up 0.12%), and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (up 0.06%) turned up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 463.12 or 0.9% at 51240.71.

The Nifty 50 index was down 103.85 points or 0.68% at 15105.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 114.61 points or 0.58% at 19997.9.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 30.44 points or 0.45% at 6768.69.

On BSE,1513 shares were trading in green, 1330 were trading in red and 165 were unchanged.

