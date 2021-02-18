US FDA Import Alert takes its toll on Shilpa Medicare

Shilpa Medicare slumped 10.88% to Rs 380.25 after the company received an Import Alert from the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA), pursuant to its inspection of Unit 4 of the company's Telangana facility.

The inspection was conducted from February 13 - 20 and February 24-25, 2020. Three products have been exempted from the Import Alert - azacitidine for injection, cyclophosphamide capsules and erlotinib tablets.

In October 2020, the company had received a warning letter from the US drug regulator for its Jadcherla, Telangana facility.

Shilpa Medicare is a global brand in manufacturing and supplying of affordable API and formulation globally in different regulated markets.

