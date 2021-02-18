G G Engineering Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

3P Land Holdings Ltd, Shree Ganesh Remedies Ltd, SPML Infra Ltd and Magal Automotive Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 18 February 2021.

G G Engineering Ltd lost 7.81% to Rs 108 at 14:33 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 30351 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 51822 shares in the past one month.

3P Land Holdings Ltd crashed 7.74% to Rs 9.18. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2859 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1165 shares in the past one month.

Shree Ganesh Remedies Ltd tumbled 6.38% to Rs 222.9. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 18837 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13575 shares in the past one month.

SPML Infra Ltd pared 6.34% to Rs 13. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6257 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4489 shares in the past one month.

Magal Automotive Ltd slipped 5.37% to Rs 168.25. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2319 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3875 shares in the past one month.

