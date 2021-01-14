NTPC unit declares COD of 50 MW solar power project in Kerala

-
THDC India's maiden solar power project of 50 megawatts at Kasargod Solar Park at Kerala is declared on commercial operation from 31 December 2020.THDC India is a subsidiary of NTPC. With this, the commissioned as well as commercial capacity of THDC India and NTPC group has become 1,587 MW and 62,975 MW respectively.
Shares of NTPC rose 0.68% to Rs 103.20. The company's consolidated net profit slipped 7.7% to Rs 3,494.61 crore on 7.8% rise in net sales to Rs 27,707.76 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.
NTPC is a Maharatna company operating in the power generation business. The principal business activity of the firm is electric power generation through coal based thermal power plants. It also engages in the business of generation of electricity from hydro and renewable energy sources. As of 30 September 2020, the Government of India held 51.02% stake held in NTPC.
